Make your own VR scenes with Valve's Destinations

Valve has released a new, free tool on the Steam Workshop that allows you to make your own virtual reality scenes. By the looks of it, the aptly named Destinations essentially lets you mash images together to form 360-degree pictures, while also providing the ability to 'teleport' between them, so you can construct linked environments. It sounds rather great, and it doesn't look too daunting to use, so check it out if you're interested in that sort of thing.

Valve describes Destinations as a "VR content creation package that enables the creation, sharing, and exploring of both real and imaginary worlds on the Steam Workshop". It has ideas for additional features as the Early Access period rolls along, but they aren't yet detailed on the Steam page—although Valve has used the space to ask what YOU would like to see from the program. So, what WOULD you like to see from the program?

There are a few demo scenes included in the download, including a strange popcorn world and, naturally, Mars, but there's already some interesting stuff appearing on the Community tab. (Thanks, RPS!)