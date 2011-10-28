Magicka: The Stars are Left expansion incoming, "we make fun of Minecraft this time" say devs

Ah Magicka, with your completely bonkers expansions. Joining this year's Vietnam is The Stars are Left, a 'spandey based on H.P. Lovecraft's Cthulhu mythos, spotted over on RPS . Scheduled to launch this winter, it includes a new adventure campaign, which is one of the most requested features for the co-op spell 'em up.

Like Vietnam, only the host player needs the expansion for others to join in - an act described by developer Arrowhead Studios' colleagues as, “More insane than a black goat with a thousand young.” We don't believe for one minute that anyone actually said that.

It also makes fun of Minecraft. Magicka is rapidly becoming the Naked Gun series of computer games.

Here are some bullet points, if you're into that kind of thing: