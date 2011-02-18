Magicka soundtrack now free to download

The soundtrack to Arrowhead Studios' Magicka has been released as a free download.

The 26-tracks are available over at the Magika website , and will cost you nothing at all. Arrowhead have been busy keeping fans happy since the game's release, patching every 24 hours in the first fortnight of release to cure it's infamously buggy launch. This new offering only further proves the developer's dedication to it's fan-base. They are also currently working on retail copies in the UK and France.

[via Destructoid ]