Magic: The Gathering Arena coming exclusively to Epic Games Store this winter

Magic the Gathering is coming to the Epic Games Store. A trailer at Gamescom's Opening Night Live show on Monday showed off a number of new Epic exclusives, including the digital version of Magic that launched into open beta in September 2018. Arena has so far only been available directly from the Magic website.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Epic to expand Magic's reach to new gamers from around the world. The Epic Games Store will be our exclusive third-party PC download partner (you will still be able to directly download the game from MTGArena.com)," Wizards of the Coast announced today. It also plans to release a Mac version of Arena in the coming months.

Magic the Gathering: Arena comes to the Epic Store "this winter," which will presumably coincide with leaving beta. The post stresses that the version on the MTGArena website isn't going anywhere, and you'll also be able to play with friends on either platform.