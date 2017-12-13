Magewell makes it easier to capture 4K footage at 60 frames per second

Magewell already offers a capture card that is capable of grabbing 4K resolution footage at 60 frames per second over an HDMI 2.0 input interface. However, its new Pro Capture HDMI 4K Plus LT ups the ante with a loop-through HDMI connection to allow source signals to be sent simultaneously to additional displays or equipment without needing an external HDMI splitter.

"The new loop-through capabilities deliver these benefits for any type of user but will be particularly popular with price-sensitive gamers, who can now record and livestream their 4K gaming sessions at 60 fps from the HDMI output of their game console without requiring a splitter to also connect their monitor," Magewell says.

Those "price-sensitive gamers" will have to be willing to throw down $899 for the privilege. That's an expensive proposition, though not any higher than the non-LT model without loop-through capabilities. So on the bright side, Magewell isn't attaching a premium to the added functionality.

This is a PCIe x4 card. Both video and audio can be sent to multiple software applications at the same time, with independent control of the resolution, frame rate, and video processing settings. It works with Windows, Linux, and Mac.

Magewell's card is a tough sell next to Elgato's recently announced 4K60Pro capture card, a more specialized solution for gamers that is considerably cheaper at $400, which also includes video pass-through.