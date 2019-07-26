LSD: Lost Sandy Desert is a free, far out trip on an alien planet

(Image credit: Tom Sykes)

Dune's Arrakis isn't the only alien planet to carry a hallucinogenic substance. Take, for example, the pink flowers in the aptly named LSD: Lost Sandy Desert. To survive in the ruddy hot desert you find yourself in, you'll have to munch much of the plant-life, and every time you devour one, the world will warp in surreal manner before your eyes.

The first time I tried the flower, huge, bouncy mushrooms appeared. The next, a big eye creature arrived, who wasn't terribly friendly. Before long I was skating around on a quite big pizza. While all that was going on, I had to deliver three mysterious cubes to three mysterious temple things, an act that opened up a portal, which ended the game.

LSD is a short game, and the hallucinations aren't quite as wild or as numerous as I had hoped, but I still had a fun time exploring its hazy, trippy desert, wondering what strange sights I would see the next time I popped a flower into my mouth. (Thanks, Alpha Beta Gamer.)

