Looks like Rainbow Six Extraction will be out January 20

Rainbow Six Extraction, Ubisoft's way of getting in on the popularity of co-op horde shooters by turning Rainbow Six Siege into a three-player L4D-like with alien zombies, was given a release date of September 16 at E3 earlier this year. That was then pushed back to January 2022, though a specific date wasn't given. As VGC points out, however, Ubisoft's own blog post about Extraction's gameplay debut from June has been quietly amended to give a release date of January 20. (Via the Wayback Machine, here's the original version of the same blog post with the September 16 date.)

Presumably this bit of housekeeping was supposed to happen at the same time as a more official announcement, but Ubisoft has yet to make one. We'll let you know when they do.

Rainbow Six Extraction lets you choose from 18 Rainbow Six operators to take on alien archæans over 12 maps set across the United States, including New York and San Francisco. The extraction of the title refers to the fact you'll have to choose whether to risk pushing deeper into alien territory after completing each mission, potentially losing whatever rewards you've earned, or extract to bank your gains.

Rainbow Six Extraction was previously named Rainbow Six Quarantine, a name Ubisoft decided to rethink given the whole global pandemic situation. It'll be releasing on the Ubisoft Store, the Epic Games Store, and Stadia, and will be included with a Ubisoft+ subscription.