Life is Strange: True Colors lets you join LARP sessions and play arcade games

Anyone who's ever played the first Life is Strange will be intimately familiar with Arcadia Bay, a small town in the Midwestern United States that's as much of a character in the story as any of the people you meet. Life is Strange: True Colors seems intent on creating a similar experience with Haven Springs, a, er, small town in Midwestern America. A new promotional video now wants to prove that small doesn't have to mean sleepy. Steph Gringrich, who is one of True Colors' protagonists, takes you on a tour through the "small town with a big heart".

Apart from talking up the seriously fictional setting, Steph promotes Haven Springs' highlights such as… a bar with a music box! An ice cream shop! At the bar, entertainment options include several fully functional arcade machines and a foosball table, and Steph also takes time to talk up the LARPing sessions she holds.

n all seriousness, the video actually does a good job of showcasing the look of the game, and highlighting some classic Life is Strange elements to look forward to—like chatting up the locals, the possibility of romance and community events where main character Alex Chen will likely make some new friends.

Of course it wouldn't be a Life is Strange game if everyone were just having a good time. This is a look at Haven Spring before tragedy strikes, but it solidifies the messages from the previous reveal trailer—you'll have to uncover the central mystery of why Alex's brother passed away, but at least you won't have to do it alone.