Having thrown itself screen-first into the PC gaming monitor market last year, LG has grand plans for 2018.

Talking at the PC Gamer Weekender 2018, the electronics company explains how its curved Freesync and G-Sync technologies combine to great effect, in turn boosting refresh rates and reducing motion blur, among other things.

LG also explains that while curved monitors suit all genres, it also plans to launch a number of flat screens, in 4K, over the next 12 months and beyond. Have a look: