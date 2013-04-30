Leviathan: Warships prepares for launch, deploys second pun-filled trailer

Later today, Rockstar will post a trio of GTA 5 trailers, almost certainly destroying the internet under a three-pronged attack of fevered streaming. In which case, this launch trailer for Leviathan: Warships - a video that likely cost .000000004% of Rockstar's budget - could well be the last promotional game footage you ever see.

Which is something I'd be okay with, because it's a return of the Smooth Jazz and Ship Pun combo that made their last trailer such a delight. Although this time, they're really plumbing the depths of acceptable punning.

Honestly, I'm not sure whether to feel eye-rollingly weary, joyously amused, or just deeply aroused. That probably means it was a success.

Leviathan: Warships is due to land sometime today. Check out our recent hands-on preview for more.