Let's talk about Microsoft's huge Bethesda buy and the future of PC gaming

VIDEO: What Microsoft buying Bethesda means for PC, also on YouTube.

Undeniably the biggest game industry news of 2020, Microsoft's acquisition of ZeniMax has already redefined the upcoming console generation before it's even begun. Spending $7.5 billion to secure some of the biggest series and studios in gaming will no doubt shape the future of videogames at large.

But what, if anything, does that mean for PC Gaming? James Davenport, Tim Clark, and Evan Lahti discuss the potential fallout. And the potential Fallout: New Vegas 2.

