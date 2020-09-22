Popular

Let's talk about Microsoft's huge Bethesda buy and the future of PC gaming

By

Listen along as we speculate on the best and worst outcomes of one of the biggest shakeups in PC gaming history.

VIDEO: What Microsoft buying Bethesda means for PC, also on YouTube.

Undeniably the biggest game industry news of 2020, Microsoft's acquisition of ZeniMax has already redefined the upcoming console generation before it's even begun. Spending $7.5 billion to secure some of the biggest series and studios in gaming will no doubt shape the future of videogames at large. 

But what, if anything, does that mean for PC Gaming? James Davenport, Tim Clark, and Evan Lahti discuss the potential fallout. And the potential Fallout: New Vegas 2. 

Catch more discussions like this on The PC Gamer Show, our weekly podcast. Listen and subscribe at the links below:

PC Gamer

Hey folks, beloved mascot Coconut Monkey here representing the collective PC Gamer editorial team, who worked together to write this article!
See comments