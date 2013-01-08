LEGO Marvel Super Heroes announced

At this point we can probably admit to ourselves that Lego games are better than the products that inspire them. After spending Christmas with a Lego-obsessed little brother, the disadvantages are obvious: they take forever to build, you inevitably have to hunt around the entire room for the final piece and, most importantly, they're not video games - and therefore are basically rubbish. So it comes as good news that there's a new entry planned in the adorable platformer series, this time focusing on the expansive cast of the Marvel universe.

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes will feature more than 100 Marvel characters and an original story, in which Nick Fury enlists the help of Iron Man, the Hulk, Thor, Spider-Man and Wolverine in a battle against Loki and Galactus, Devourer of the Worlds. Other heroes namechecked in the press release include Captain America, Black Widow, Hawkeye and Deadpool. It looks to be a cast that will provide plenty of scope for the series' now trademark slapstick tongue-in-cheek humour.

The game is promising a selection of landmarks in LEGO New York and will "take the adventure beyond Earth to iconic locations in the Marvel Universe." Whether "beyond Earth" means in space, or in any number of alternate timelines or parallel dimensions, is unclear. Marvel happily does all of them. I don't know how people manage to keep up.

The game's due for release this Autumn for PC and practically every other platform that is/has been/will be invented.