Legend of Grimrock sells over 600,000 copies, devs tease future content

Almost Human, developers of Legend of Grimrock, have shared details on the performance of their Dungeon Master inspired RPG. According to their 2012 recap post , the game racked up over 600,000 sales through the year. To celebrate, they've also released teaser images of some brand new dark, dank dungeons, suggesting that new content is incoming.

"Legend of Grimrock ... was the best seller for two weeks in Steam and has continued to surpass our expectations," writes Almost Human's co-founder Juho Salila. "we're now proud to announce that Legend of Grimrock has sold over 600.000 copies! We would've been happy with just one tenth of the sales numbers, so needless to say we're very happy and the future of our company is secured for a long time."

The post also celebrates the success of Grimrock's Steam Workshop support, which hosts over 450 mods for the game. "Our great community is always surprising us with their skills, creativity and activity in the forums ... That means you don't run out of dungeons to explore in the future."

Two images are included with the post, giving a hint as to what Almost Human will be working on in the coming year. "But beware," they say, "this is only the tip of the iceberg."

Wait, is that a rat person in the second image?