Legend of Grimrock is doing quite well, patch coming soon

Legend of Grimrock has been out for less than a week, but it's already turning a considerable profit according to a developer blog post on the official site . Almost Human say that "the development costs of the game have now been covered many times over so the future of the company seems pretty secure."
"Everyone who has bought our game and supported us, you have our gratitude!" they add. The game was the highest selling game on Steam for a short while as players flocked to check out Grimrock's slick modern take on classic dungeon crawler RPGs like Ultima Underworld and Dungeon Master.
It's available with a 10% discount from the Legend of Grimrock site , GOG and Steam . The developers also mention that there's an update incoming, fixing a few exploits, typos and bugs. Here are the patch notes.
- vsync is enabled by default
- borderless windows are no longer topmost
- pressing ESC closes character sheet
- fixed unlimited frost arrow exploit
- bug fix: topmost menu item don't work reliably in 2560×1440 resolution
- bug fix: wall text translations are not dismissed when right-clicking
- bug fix: inanimate objects can be backstabbed
- bug fix: projectiles go through doors in some very rare cases
- improved display resolution auto-detection at first launch
- fixed a couple of typos
- removed check that disables high texture resolution setting when running low on video memory (some graphics drivers seem to report available video memory incorrectly)