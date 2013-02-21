Legend of Grimrock 2 announced

Almost Human's Legend of Grimrock applauds the dungeon crawlers of yesteryear with mutli-layered floors filled with complex puzzles and a Monster Manual's worth of enemies, and the arrival of a dungeon editor late last year forged an ambitious community of crafters . In pleasing news for those dungeon-delvers, Almost Human announced it's now working on Legend of Grimrock II.

"Creating a mere DLC or expansion to Grimrock simply wouldn't have felt right," the studio's blog post reads. "As today's meeting proved, we still have a lot of ideas we'd like to explore, lots and lots of new content already done (originally made for a DLC/expansion), and a big engine update in the works. Simply put, a DLC would have limited too much what we can do. With a full-blown sequel, we can raise Grimrock to the next level."

Heh, level. Very clever, Almost Human. Beyond the confirmation of a sequel in the works, the indie developer isn't yet revealing additional details until future blog updates. While away the moments with the sizable heap of custom adventures found in Grimrock's Steam Workshop page .