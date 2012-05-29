Popular

Leeroy Jenkins' infamous blunders in WoW made into a short film about a bank heist

By

Leeroy Jenkins movie thumb

Sure, the original World of Warcraft meme that netted 31 million views and prompted Blizzard to create an in-game achievement for recreating Leeroy Jenkins' horrible behavior is over five years old at this point. But this new short film takes a fresh spin on the events--reimagining them as a real-life bank heist. We all know what's coming, but the video still made me laugh and I hope it does the same for you.

P.S. I'm going to assume that those hot dogs are made out of chicken, otherwise OMG THEY TOTALLY IGNORED THE LORE, COME ON!

