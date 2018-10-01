Leather laptops are a thing now, apparently

HP just built a laptop that would be the perfect addition to Ron Burgundy's apartment, you know, the one that smells of rich mahogany and is filled with many leather-bound books. It's the Spectre Folio 13, and while we can't speak to its aroma, it comes wrapped in leather.

100 percent genuine leather, that is, because you're not going to buy a leather-bound laptop with that faux stuff—that would be just silly. This thing features "precise artisan-inspired workmanship," whereas a faux leather laptop would be pretentious. Here's a dramatic video showing it off:

Before you rush out and buy one, you should know what you're getting. That's assuming you even care about the hardware at this point. According to Mashable, this luxury 2-in-1 rolls off the lot with an Intel 8th generation Core i5 or Core i7 processor paired with 8GB of 16GB of RAM. There's also a base 256GB solid state drive, though you can bump that all the way up to 2TB.

There's an optional LTE modem inside for connecting to cellular networks on the go. It also features Bang & Olufsen speakers, three USB-C ports, and a 13.3-inch 1080p display (a 4K variant will ship later) with a 1W panel to stretch out battery life. By HP's estimation, users can expect up to 18 hours of run time.

This is not a laptop for gaming, as evidenced by the lack of RGB lighting that makes things go faster (right?). But it will be available for general purpose and productivity chores beginning October 29, starting at $1,299. Buyers will be able to choose between "Bordeaux Burgundy" or "Cognac Brown," which are color options that need no commentary (though feel free to fire away in the comments section).