Leaked Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 specs look like an upgraded GTX 950

Nvidia's done a good job so far of fleshing out its high-end and mid-range Pascal offerings, but what about gamers on a tighter budget? That's where the GeForce GTX 1050 will likely come into play. Word on the web is that it's bound for an October release with a spec sheet that's similar to Nvidia's previous generation GeForce GTX 950.

That's coming from the folks at Benchlife, a Chinese-language website that posted a CPU-Z screenshot of the card's specs. Assuming it's the real deal, the GTX 1050 will sport a GP107 GPU with 768 CUDA cores. Before we get into the other specs, let's have a look at the Pascal parts that are already out there.

Titan X: GP102 (3,584 CUDA cores @ 1417MHz, 384-bit memory interface)

GTX 1080: GP104 (2,560 CUDA cores @ 1607MHz, 256-bit memory interface)

GTX 1070: GP104 (1,920 CUDA cores @ 1506MHz, 256-bit memory interface)

GTX 1060 6GB: GP106 (1,280 CUDA cores @ 1506MHz, 192-bit memory interface)

GTX 1060 3GB: GP106 (1,152 CUDA cores @ 1506MHz, 192-bit memory interface)

According to the CPU-Z screenshot, the GeForce GTX 1050 will have up to 4GB of GDDR5 memory on a 128-bit wide bus. It will also feature 1316MHz (base) and 1380MHz (boost) clockspeeds, a 7Gbps memory clock, a texture fill rate of 84.2 GTexel/s, and 112.1GB/s of memory bandwidth.

The CUDA count is the same as the GeForce GTX 950, but clockspeeds are faster—the GTX 950 has base and boost clocks of 1,024MHz and 1,188MHz, respectively, along with a 6,600 Gbps memory clock, 49.2 GTexel/s texture fill rate, and 105.6GB/s memory bandwidth.

In short, the GeForce GTX 1050 is a faster clocked GeForce GTX 950 with an upgraded GPU built on a 16nm manufacturing process. It will have a lower TDP at 75W compared to 90W, and won't require a PCI-E power cable, unless a third party deviates from the reference design.

There's no word on pricing, but based on the GTX 1060 3GB, we expect the GTX 1050 to target the $150 market, give or take.