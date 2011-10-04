League of Legends Xerath patch detailed in new trailer

[bcvideo id="1198971044001"]

Riot games have detailed the contents of their upcoming patch for League of Legends. Lee Sin, Singed, and Morgana get slight nerfs while Miss Fortune and Tariq are get gentle buffs. Don't panic if your legend of choice is in the first list though; none of these are game breakers. I've been playing lots of League of Legend's new mode, Dominion . It's less daunting and arguably more exciting than "classic" LoL, but I miss the slow grind and eventual elation of a coordinated 45-minute marathon.

How are you enjoying the change of pace? Has the Crystal Scar replaced Summoner's Rift as your favourite Field of Justice?