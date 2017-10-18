League of Legends World Championships gets its very own montage video

Back in 1976, Sylvester Stallone ran around Philadelphia in gross, grungy sweats while horns and a funky guitar, punctuated by cheesy lyrics, blared in the background. Now, with the knockout stage of the 2017 World Championships about to get underway, League of Legends has been given the same treatment.

The song, Legends Never Die, is performed by Against the Current, an American pop band that's apparently big on YouTube. It was originally released in September, but the video was only put out today—and if '80s action movies have taught us anything, it's that a montage without video is just a not-very-good song.

The 2017 League of Legends World Championship knockout stage quarter-finals gets underway tomorrow with the following best-of-five matchups:

October 19: Longzhu Gaming v. Samsung Galaxy

October 20: SK telecom T1 v. Misfits Gaming

October 21: Royal Never Give Up v. Fnatic

October 22: Team WE v. Cloud9

And now, let's watch the classic.