League of Legend's mad jester hero spotlighted

http://youtu.be/Q9m48jiVWL4

The tricksy Shaco is the latest League of Legends hero to receive the character spotlight treatment. With abilities like his cloaking powers, and an invisible supply of invisible jack in the box turrets, he'll be a lot more popular among allies than his unfortunate victims.

The new spotlight video delivers a typically in-depth analysis of Shaco's strengths and weaknesses, and describes his levelling potential and jungling prowess in exquisite detail. If you have no idea what the narrator is talking about, but find yourself strangely intrigued, you can play League of Legends for free to find out more. You can sign up and download the client from the League of Legends site .