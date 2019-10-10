Riot reveals plans for League of Legends' 10th anniversary celebrations

The tenth anniversary of League of Legends is rapidly bearing down on us, and Riot Games isn't going to let it pass uncelebrated. The studio laid out some of its party plans for the big b-day today, which will include "digital events," in-person activities at Riot regional offices, and a special livestreamed tenth anniversary edition of Riot Pls.

"Rioters around the world will be spending the whole day celebrating with streamed activities and digital experiences. Many of our regional offices are also planning in-person events and activities," Riot said. "Check your local League of Legends channels on 10/15 to discover what's happening in your region."

For those who don't have regional Riot offices within a convenient distance, the studio also shared a schedule of "a few of the things" it's got planned for the North American part of the celebration:

10:00 am PT: Rioters worldwide kick off a day of celebrating with you, in game and across digital platforms.

2:30 pm PT: League and TFT showmatches airing live Twitch and YouTube

5:30 pm PT: League 10-Year Celebration pre-show hosted by Dash

6:00 pm PT: Riot Pls: 10th Anniversary Edition

The Riot Pls tenth anniversary stream will include a first look at this year's Summoner's Rift preseason and the "set two" content coming to Teamfight Tactics. If those timings are also inconvenient, VODs will be posted afterward.