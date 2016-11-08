Popular

Lúcio meets the real-life Overwatch voice cast at Blizzard HQ, shenanigans ensue

This video will make you feel better.

Jonny Cruz, the voice actor behind Overwatch hero Lúcio, recently took a tour of Blizzard heaquarters. While he was there, he met some old friends, and posted a video of the encounters on Twitter. It is, in a word, perfect. 

Let's run it down: Mei, Torbjorn, Sombra (boop), D.Va, Genji, Symmetra, McCree, Winston, Tracer (who sadly has little to say), Zenyatta, Roadhog, Soldier 76... and Reaper. Isn't it weird how voices never match faces? 

Nicely done, Lúcio. Nicely done indeed. 

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
