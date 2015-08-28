Popular

First Lawbreakers footage shows rockets, grappling hooks

By

Maverick

The debut trailer set the scene on Wednesday, but now we have the first in-game footage of Lawbreakers, a free-to-play shooter from Cliff Bleszinski's Boss Key Productions. The game is set in a future where the moon is gone and gravity is throwing a crazy party to celebrate. That explains the floating arena, which we see players navigate with the aid of a a neat grapple-and-swing laser lasso.

The four characters shown fulfill different class roles in a fight. Kitsune is an assassin who can do lots of damage up close. Maverick can fly, and wields a gatling cannon. Breacher is your go-to first-character soldier type with a familiar assault-rifle-and-sidearm loadout. Cronos is a huge tank with a rocket launcher.

I love the grapple-swinging, and the rest looks decent enough. However, there will be a lot of very similar games fighting for attention soon. Bllizzard has Overwatch; Gearbox has Battleborn and Valve's Team Fortress 2 is still as fun and free as ever. Has Lawbreakers won your heart with this first footage?

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
