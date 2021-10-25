Konami delays eFootball patch to 'ensure the experience is improved' for everyone

Konami has delayed its upcoming patch for eFootball to "ensure the experience is improved for all of our users."

Patch 0.9.1 was originally due to arrive on October 28, following a disastrous Steam launch which led to it being the worst-reviewed game of all time on the platform. It's currently sitting at an 11% positive rating from 22,000 reviews, faring slightly better than its initial 9% positive rating in the first 24 hours.

Player reviews have called eFootball "the worst football game" of all time, with complaints of wonky physics and player models that look like your sleep paralysis demon at 3 AM. As our own Rich points out, a lot of these reviews have barely even put an hour into the game which makes the whole thing feel slightly unfair at times, but it's undeniable that the overall experience is half-baked right now.

Konami has now pushed the patch back to "early November," tweeting "we sincerely apologise for the delay and the inconvenience caused. Our hope is that the additional time taken will allow us to ensure the experience is improved for all of our users."

It's unclear specifically what the patch is set to fix yet, but Konami says it'll share the details, along with the specific release date, "as soon as they are confirmed."