Kojima says Metal Gear Solid V on PC "not a priority," but could appear "sometime"

Even as a new generation of gaming consoles forces developers to stretch the meaning of multi-platform, it seems that the PC is still an afterthought for some of the most celebrated series in the industry. In a new E3 interview with Gametrailers , Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima addressed the possible release of the upcoming Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain on PC.

"Of course we are developing on a PC, so we look forward to releasing something on the PC sometime," said Kojima through an interpreter. "But right now we don't have a release date. We aren't really looking to do that right now. That's not a priority. So, we are making it and we hope to put it out as well."

The new Metal Gear title is visually impressive and we already know that many of the classic characters from the cold-war mythology of Metal Gear will be making an appearance. I have a hard time believing this title would struggle to find an audience, should it eventually find itself released on the PC.

