Kojima and Del Toro still planning to work together

Guillermo Del Toro hasn't had the best of luck with game development. The acclaimed horror/fantasy/giant mech suits director has been involved with a few projects over the years, and not one has escaped the might of the cancelhammer. The latest was Silent Hills, where he was working with Metal Gear Solid auteur and sausage fan Hideo Kojima. That's not happening anymore because, well, we don't know why—but Del Toro has said that the pair still plan to work on a new project.

Speaking to IGN, Del Toro said that "I love working with Kojima-san. We are still in touch. We are still friends and working into doing something together, but that’s not going to be [Silent Hills]".

We obviously don't know what that something is going to be, but I've fed both names into the PC Gamer Speculotron and it's come up with three firm suggestions. 1: a game adaptation of Del Toro's enjoyably weird, not entirely shit vampire drama The Strain. 2: Not-Silent Not-Hills. A new horror game starring The Walking Dead's Norman Reedus that bears absolutely no relation to Konami's spooky series. 3: A conservatory. The pair's new project is to build a conservatory.

In the interview, Del Toro also hinted at the kind of game Silent Hills could have been. Sniff.

"We were in the planning stages, and it’s a shame it’s not going to happen. We were talking about really pushing the boundaries of the new consoles, and making the game really mess with your head. One of the great moments in Metal Gear [Solid] was Psycho Mantis. The idea that a game can actually interact with you, and stuff like that."

A reminder: Del Toro was a bit annoyed at Konami's cancellation of Silent Hills.