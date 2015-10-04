Knuckle Sandwich trailer pits man against giant, legged noses

I got a chance to play Knuckle Sandwich in August and thought it looked and felt like a "grown-up" Earthbound, which is nothing but a compliment. Now everyone else can see what I meant, as creator Andrew Brophy just released the game's first trailer as part of its launch on Steam Greenlight. Knuckle Sandwich is an incredibly weird RPG about working a terrible service job in a burger joint—though, from the looks of the turn-based battles against giant noses and zombies, I doubt the whole game will be spent slinging fast food.

You can find Knuckle Sandwich on Steam Greenlight here, and read my full thoughts on the game right here.