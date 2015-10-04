Popular

Knuckle Sandwich trailer pits man against giant, legged noses

I got a chance to play Knuckle Sandwich in August and thought it looked and felt like a "grown-up" Earthbound, which is nothing but a compliment. Now everyone else can see what I meant, as creator Andrew Brophy just released the game's first trailer as part of its launch on Steam Greenlight. Knuckle Sandwich is an incredibly weird RPG about working a terrible service job in a burger joint—though, from the looks of the turn-based battles against giant noses and zombies, I doubt the whole game will be spent slinging fast food.

You can find Knuckle Sandwich on Steam Greenlight here, and read my full thoughts on the game right here.

Tom Marks

