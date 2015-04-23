Popular

King's Quest reboot is still coming; here's a new developer diary

In an effort to shield us from this grim, post-1999 world, the newly rebooted Sierra Games is still working on the newly rebooted King's Quest. In the first of a four part series, King's Quest Creative Director Matt Korba and Producer Lindsey Rostal wax poetic about the game's legacy, while providing some new details about the project.

"Deliberately crafted, cinematic experience" is the phrase that sticks out most to me, and while the game benefits from fancy 3D graphics the team seems pretty determined to capture "the magic" of King's Quest. The video is pretty light on useful information and heavy on promo fluff but if you're after some nice footage, it's worth checking out.

