Kingdom Come: Deliverance Kickstarter stretch goals are still coming

Kingdom Come: Deliverance began life as a Kickstarter way back in early 2014—a very successful Kickstarter, which as commonly happens in crowdfunding campaigns led to a slew of stretch goals. Many were achieved, including a playable female character at £600,000 and a dog companion at £1 million, yet they remain unrealized. That in itself isn't necessary a big deal, but it became an issue today when Polygon reported that Warhorse Studios "is unwilling to commit to fulfilling all of those goals," and refused to say which of them it would fulfill, and when.

"The development is currently focusing on creating the best experience for the base game as possible for as many fans as possible," Warhorse PR manager Tobias Stolz-Zwilling told the site. "There is more in development including some of the KS stretch goals, but there’s no public timeframe for release yet."

That's a long way from saying that the stretch goals have been abandoned, and while the process may be going slower than everyone would like, the studio is (presumably) prioritizing work on the worst of the game's plentiful bugs. Nonetheless, some fans were upset that the developers appeared to be reneging on their promises, leading studio co-founder and creative director Daniel Vavra to weigh in on Twitter.

I dont know what to even say about this. Dear @Polygon, @CharlieHall We said a year ago, that dog companion and female characters quests are gonna be delivered as free DLC for backers as well as other stuff. And that is still true. https://t.co/yRcM5cCzcd 1/3March 8, 2018

"Currently we are already working on animations for the dog and tournament is partially scripted and will also be part of some future DLC," Vavra said. "So the only thing that we said is, that we are currently focusing on patches and polishing the game. We will deliver these things later, but currently we don't have any exact dates set in stone."

As we noted earlier this week, the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 1.3 that was originally expected just a couple of weeks after the game was released currently has no specific date. The "Patch Notes Updated" thread on Steam says work on a 1.4 patch will begin as soon as 1.3 is out.