Killing Floor 2: Infinite Onslaught update is out now, ushers in new 'Endless Mode'

If reaching the conclusion of levels and encounters is not your style, and you'd prefer to keep killing zombies (or Zeds) until you just can't kill them anymore, Killing Floor 2 has you sorted. The new Infinite Onslaught update includes, as the name implies, a new Endless Mode, which just keeps going and going.

"Challenge the relentless waves of Zeds that become increasingly crushing as more waves are defeated while The Patriarch takes over in the role as The Trader," reads the notes on Tripwire Interactive's website.

That's far from all. There are three new weapons, including the MAC-10 SMG, the Husk Cannon and a AF2011-A1 pistol. You can also now play as D.A.R, a "domestic assistant robot" who featured in the original Killing Floor. There are two new maps as well, in the form of Powercore (a community-designed map set in a subterranean facility) and DieSector (a sector, in which, you will, or may possibly, die).

The Infinite Onslaught update also adds new cosmetics, crates, achievements, and weapon skins, as well as bug fixes and quality of life improvements. The full update notes can be seen over here, and a trailer below: