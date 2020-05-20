Popular

Kerbal Space Program 2 now aiming for launch in late 2021

The space sim sequel has been delayed a while longer.

Last we heard, a delay moved the release window of Kerbal Space Program 2 from March of 2020 to sometime in late 2020 or early 2021. But that launch window has shifted again, and the sequel to beloved rocket science sim Kerbal Space Program is going to take a bit longer still. KSP 2 is expected to release sometime in the fall of 2021, according to a tweet from the official KSP account.

"We understand this isn't the news you were hoping to see," the announcement reads, "but ultimately we need to make the best decision for the development of Kerbal Space Program 2." The tweet cites the COVID-19 pandemic as one reason that the development of KSP 2 is going to take longer than expected. You can view the full statement below.

