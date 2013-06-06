Justice restored: The Dishwasher Vampire Smile to get an enhanced official port

Following yesterday's news that a Russian hacker had unofficially reverse-engineered 360 action game The Dishwasher: Vampire Smile to run on PC (for reasons of "justice", in case you were wondering), developers Ska Studios have revealed that they were working on an official port all along. Well, I say all along: they approached Microsoft last week, before the hack appeared, but they've been given the go-ahead to make a 'pre-announcement': "We'll be working with Microsoft to bring our stuff to PC".

The deal with Microsoft is still in the early stages, so it might be a while until release (if indeed it sees the light of day at all), but we'll be rewarded for our patience with an enhanced Director's Cut of the game.

"Porting Vampire Smile to PC as an enhanced Director's Cut has been something I've been wanting to do since launch (I was calling it Georgelucasing until Michelle made me stop)," Ska Studios' James explains in the blog post. "Nothing's set in stone, but we got the go ahead to make a pre-announcement: We'll be working with Microsoft to bring our stuff to PC."

In the meantime, Ska are working on another gothic brawler by the name of Charlie Murder . It's coming to 360 this summer, but I imagine it will punch and kick and gore its way to PC further down the line.

Thanks, Joystiq .