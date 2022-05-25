Just when you thought you've seen it all, here's some DDR5 RAM with teeny tiny RGB fans.

Audio player loading…

Just when you thought RGB was the only thing you could do to spruce up your RAM, GeIL Memory has surpassed our limited imagination of what memory kits are supposed to like. The hardware company has come up with a RAM design we never thought of before. Fans, and not just any fans, my friends: RGB fans.

Making its debut at Computex this week, the GeIL EVO V DDR5 RGB is a first-of-its-kind DDR5 memory kit with active cooling in the form of a pair of tiny fans illuminated by RGB. The kits provide high-frequency modules from 4800MHz to 6660Hz with capacities of 32GB and 64GB. This is not the first time the hardware company has shown off bizarrely designed RAM at Computex . It's kind of their thing.

The 'active dual fan cooling system,' as it's called, is meant to pull heat away to increase stability and reliability. As you can see from the pictures, the teeny micro cooling fans are located on the top corners of the memory sticks on a single molded headshield. GeIL says the fans provide "approximately 45% more thermal dissipation than traditional cooing."

Jennifer Huang, VP of GeIL Memory, said, "The EVO V has established a new standard in heat shield design as we have created an active dual-fan 'FANtastic" cooling system to keep EVO V within an ideal thermal range.” Referring to the dual-fan systems as "FANstastic" in a press release is honestly the energy I want from the folks responsible for this ridiculous piece of hardware.

As interesting and bizarre as it is to see a pair of fans on memory, the stranger thing is that we really haven't heard that thermal performance on DDR5 was going to be that much of an issue, even for overclockers. While I'm sure the tiny fans might have some effect if you're thinking about stuffing this thing into your PC, you're probably going more for a look instead of dropping temps a degree or two. I guess we will see.

GeIL EVO V DDR5 RGB will be available worldwide in July at various online retailers, and yes, we are most definitely calling this one in to check out. No pricing is available yet.