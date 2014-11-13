Just Cause 3 screenshots appear, and look rather good

Yesterday, I complained that there were no good screenshots for the newly announced Just Cause 3. Then, because I'm petty, I asked readers to tweet me with their own artistic recreations of what they think the game will be.

People actually did this.

Also yesterday, genuine screenshots of Just Cause 3 appeared. They appeared courtesy of Game Informer, who have temporary dominion over all Just Cause 3 related happenings.

I'm going to post them anyway, like the rebel without a cause that I am. I will, however, keep the Game Informer watermark CLEARLY VISIBLE, because someone from Game Inform͏̵̧e̶̵r̸̨̛ might see this and I don't want to be sued.

As an additional challenge to all of you, I'm going to post the official Just Cause 3 screenshots – BROUGHT TO YOU IN ASSOCIATION WITH GAME INFOŔ̢M̴͟͏̴͡ER – alongside our community-made pictures. I invite you to attempt to work out the difference. Answers at the bottom of the post.

Okay, I have realised that the inherent problem with this quiz is the GAM̛̦̭̫̙̗E̘͓I̡͜͏͓̳̟͇N͕F҉̹̙̼̠̖͕O͉̙͖̟͎͟͞R͘̕҉̝̰̣̺Ḿ̩͇̘E͖̕͢ͅR̖̯̳̺̳͓̪̀ watermark. It makes it too easy. I have manually attempted to correct that in the next image.

Right, there's your lot. Did you spot them? To be sure, here are the answers.

Shot 1: by Flaillomanz.

Shot 2: by August Hassnert.

Shot 3: Just Cause 3, brought to you in as̷̙͞s̨̤͈̖̗o̵̘̰͜c̭̟̝͎̳̳͈̩͟i̧̢̭̻̜̝͖a͔̰̖͖̬̙t̸̡̲̹̤̼̖̩͉͝i̬̲̲̙̼͈o̩̟̹̠̻̘̪͎n̷̶̰͓̳͈ ̛̝͎̯̣̼͠w̧̲̖i̴͎̝̳̞ţ̥̟̲h̸̯͇ ͏͉̤̩̠̤̭̪ͅG̶̼̱͉̦͜a̻̭͍̺ṃ̤̥̗̘m̨͕͚̜m̶̳̘͈̜M҉̼̰̻̼͕̹̭͇M̴̢̜̹͚̦̝̕m̛̹͇͕̤̀͟f̨͔͔̤̩̰͠o҉̳͔̰̟͖̯ͅr̬͙̠̟͎̙m͘͏̯̣̳͕̟̪e҉̮͖͓̲r̛̙͇̀͡.̢̮̗̩̖̜̗

Shot4: by Jedi Master Luke.

Shot 5: ＧＡＭＥＩＮＦＯＲＭＥＲＧＡＭＥＩＮＦＯＲＭＥＲＧＡＭＥＩＮＦＯＲＭＥＲＧＡＭＥＩＮＦＯＲＭＥＲＧＡＭＥＩＮＦＯＲＭＥＲＧＡＭＥＩＮＦＯＲＭＥＲＧＡＭＥＩＮＦＯ

Shot 6: Just Cause 3. All Hail Game Informer.

Shot 7: by Gus.

Shot 8: by Shiny Llama.