Popular

Just Cause 3 screenshots appear, and look rather good

By

Just Cause 3

Yesterday, I complained that there were no good screenshots for the newly announced Just Cause 3. Then, because I'm petty, I asked readers to tweet me with their own artistic recreations of what they think the game will be.

People actually did this.

Also yesterday, genuine screenshots of Just Cause 3 appeared. They appeared courtesy of Game Informer, who have temporary dominion over all Just Cause 3 related happenings.

I'm going to post them anyway, like the rebel without a cause that I am. I will, however, keep the Game Informer watermark CLEARLY VISIBLE, because someone from Game Inform͏̵̧e̶̵r̸̨̛ might see this and I don't want to be sued.

As an additional challenge to all of you, I'm going to post the official Just Cause 3 screenshots – BROUGHT TO YOU IN ASSOCIATION WITH GAME INFOŔ̢M̴͟͏̴͡ER – alongside our community-made pictures. I invite you to attempt to work out the difference. Answers at the bottom of the post.

Just Cause 3

Just Cause 3

Just Cause 3-1

Just Cause 3-f3

Just Cause 3-2

Just Cause 3-3

Okay, I have realised that the inherent problem with this quiz is the GAM̛̦̭̫̙̗E̘͓I̡͜͏͓̳̟͇N͕F҉̹̙̼̠̖͕O͉̙͖̟͎͟͞R͘̕҉̝̰̣̺Ḿ̩͇̘E͖̕͢ͅR̖̯̳̺̳͓̪̀ watermark. It makes it too easy. I have manually attempted to correct that in the next image.

Just Cause GAMZ

Just Cause 3

Right, there's your lot. Did you spot them? To be sure, here are the answers.

Shot 1: by Flaillomanz.
Shot 2: by August Hassnert.
Shot 3: Just Cause 3, brought to you in as̷̙͞s̨̤͈̖̗o̵̘̰͜c̭̟̝͎̳̳͈̩͟i̧̢̭̻̜̝͖a͔̰̖͖̬̙t̸̡̲̹̤̼̖̩͉͝i̬̲̲̙̼͈o̩̟̹̠̻̘̪͎n̷̶̰͓̳͈ ̛̝͎̯̣̼͠w̧̲̖i̴͎̝̳̞ţ̥̟̲h̸̯͇ ͏͉̤̩̠̤̭̪ͅG̶̼̱͉̦͜a̻̭͍̺ṃ̤̥̗̘m̨͕͚̜m̶̳̘͈̜M҉̼̰̻̼͕̹̭͇M̴̢̜̹͚̦̝̕m̛̹͇͕̤̀͟f̨͔͔̤̩̰͠o҉̳͔̰̟͖̯ͅr̬͙̠̟͎̙m͘͏̯̣̳͕̟̪e҉̮͖͓̲r̛̙͇̀͡.̢̮̗̩̖̜̗
Shot4: by Jedi Master Luke.
Shot 5: ＧＡＭＥＩＮＦＯＲＭＥＲＧＡＭＥＩＮＦＯＲＭＥＲＧＡＭＥＩＮＦＯＲＭＥＲＧＡＭＥＩＮＦＯＲＭＥＲＧＡＭＥＩＮＦＯＲＭＥＲＧＡＭＥＩＮＦＯＲＭＥＲＧＡＭＥＩＮＦＯ
Shot 6: Just Cause 3. All Hail Game Informer.
Shot 7: by Gus.
Shot 8: by Shiny Llama.

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments