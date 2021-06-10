Just 15 extremely pretty hi-res Elden Ring screenshots

Elden Ring! It's happening!

FromSoftware's next big game, a collaboration with Game of Thrones scribe George R.R. Martin, has finally resurfaced and has a release date: January 21 next year. There's a trailer, which is enormously exciting, but there are also a bunch of very pretty high-resolution screenshots, which we are now going to post below. Enjoy them while we're busy overanalyzing every second of Elden Ring footage to learn more about it.

(Click the zoom icon at the top-right to see 'em in their full glory.)

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Oh, and there's a nice poster too.