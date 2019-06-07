Journey PC launch trailer features sand, grand music, enthusiastic review quotes

If you were in any doubt as to whether Journey was beloved by critics or not, look no further than its PC launch trailer. "One of the best games ever made," declares one. "Nearly flawless," proclaims another. The ever-contentious word "art" is tossed around a bit as well.

I can vouch for it being a very good video game, and it's nice to have the opportunity to experience it on PC. Its ambient cooperative play—which leads to sometimes fleeting, sometimes collaborative random encounters—is genuinely gripping. Journey is now available on the Epic Games Store thanks to publisher Annapurna Interactive, and we've also got the system requires too, which you can see below:

Minimum Requirements

OS: Windows 7

Processor: Intel Core i3-2120 | AMD FX-4350

Memory: 4 GB System RAM & 1 GB Video RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTS 450 | AMD Radeon HD 5750

Storage: 4 GB

Additional Notes: AVX instruction set required

Recommended

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i3-2120 | AMD FX-4350

Memory: 4 GB System RAM & 2 GB Video RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTS 450 | AMD Radeon HD 5750

Storage: 4 GB

Additional Notes: AVX instruction set required