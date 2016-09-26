Jotun studio Thunder Lotus announces Sundered, a Lovecraft-inspired "replayable Metroidvania"

Thunder Lotus Games, the maker of the Norse mythology action-exploration game Jotun, has announced a new project, based on a wholly different sort of pantheon, called Sundered. As creative director William Dubé explained on the PlayStation Blog, it's a “horrifying fight for survival and sanity” in a ruined world filled with eldritch horrors.

“Sundered is a game that builds on the strengths of Jotun: Hand-drawn art, epic boss battles, and great immersion,” Dubé said. “However, we know Jotun was far from perfect. With Sundered, we’ve added more complex mechanics, tons of replayability, and meaningful choices. We’ve gone into a darker universe heavily inspired by Lovecraft’s writings.”

Dubé described Sundered as mainly a “replayable Metroidvania, close to Rogue Legacy and Super Metroid.” The game world is procedurally generated, there will be multiple endings, and your abilities will be “corruptible,” which sounds interesting. “Resist or embrace,” as the tagline says. “Harness the power of corrupted relics to defeat gigantic bosses, at the cost of your humanity.”

There's not much to see yet at either Thunder Lotus' website or on Steam, but they're both live if you'd like to take a peek, and we've got a short trailer and some screens to look at too. Sundered is currently expected to be ready for launch sometime in 2017.

