John Wick Hex has an October release date and a new trailer

John Wick Hex is, unexpectedly, a strategy game. It also seems quite good: We said in our E3 preview that it "plays like XCOM via Superhot," in which the sharp-dressed anti-hero is forced to prove, repeatedly and aggressively, that the best defense is a very good offense.

Developer Bithell Games, whose previous releases include Quarantine Circular, Volume, and Thomas Was Alone, announced today that the John Wick film prequel will be out on October 8. Ahead of that, creator Mike Bithell and "an array of special guests" will take part in a panel on the making of the game at New York Comic Con. Names weren't named, but Hex features voice work from Ian McShane (Winston) and Lance Reddick (Charon), as well as Troy Baker as the "mysterious antagonist" Hex—make of that what you will.

John Wick Hex will go for $20 and be available exclusives on the Epic Games Store. Find out more at johnwickhex.com.