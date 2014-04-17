JetGetters finds sugar daddy, refunds Kickstarter backers

Now here's a classy move: tinyBuild's upcoming JetGetters met its $50,000 funding goal on Kickstarter, but the developer is giving backers their money back because of a delay in the development cycle. The game is still coming out, backers will still get their rewards, and it sounds like tinyBuild's in better shape than ever, so it's good news all around.

As stated on the Kickstarter page , JetGetters was delayed because tinyBuild found an investor to help it expand its developing and publishing efforts. “Because of the time it will take in bringing our new partners up-to-speed and hiring on additional people for JetGetters we have decided to cancel the Kickstarter,” tinyBuild said. “The main reason for this is because we feel strongly that if we promise something, we better damn well deliver on it and with the few month delay we won't be able to deliver JetGetters this year.”

To make sure nobody feels burned by the change of plans, tinyBuild is also giving all backers the $51 tier reward: all seven of tinyBuild's games, including No Time To Explain .

If you haven't heard of JetGetters, it's a flying multiplayer shooter where you're able to hijack your enemy's ship, similar to high-flying shenanigans you pull off in Just Cause 2 . Producer Alex Nichiporchik's original pitch video explains the rest.