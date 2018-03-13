Jeff Goldblum will be 'with you the whole game' in Jurassic World Evolution

Jeff Goldblum will reprise his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm in Frontier's incoming theme park management sim Jurassic World Evolution.

Goldblum features in the following video short to tell prospective players he'll play Malcolm in Jurassic World Evolution, and that he'll be with them "the whole game".

Cue a typically Jeff Goldblum appearance from Jeff Goldblum:

"I'm gonna be with you the whole game as Dr. Ian Malcolm, that's the character I play in those Jurassic Park movies," says Goldblum above. "I highly recommend it. It gets 10 Goldblums out of a possible 10 Goldblums. That’s my highest rating."

Jurassic World Evolution is due will launch in "Summer 2018". Andy caught up with its creators last year, and I found this excerpt on DNA tampering particularly interesting:

But perhaps the most interesting feature in Jurassic World Evolution is being able to meddle with DNA and create your own dinosaurs. You’ll remember that in the most recent movie they genetically engineered the 50-foot-long Indominus Rex to try and attract more guests, and you’ll be able to do the same—but hopefully with less disastrous consequences. Or maybe you’ll create one with disastrous consequences specifically in mind. The beauty of these games is being able to create your own stories.

“You’ll start by sending fossil dig teams around the world, who’ll return with dinosaur bones that you can extract DNA from,” says Fletcher. “You’ll build the genome, and can even make slight adjustments to it. It’s about trying to key into the science of the movies. Once you have a genome you have to incubate the dinosaur and then set it free in your park.” Frontier have yet to reveal the intricacies of this system, and how much control you actually have over the creatures you create, but it sounds fascinating.

Here's another look at Jurassic World Evolution's first in-game footage: