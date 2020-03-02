This Japanese gamer bed is gaming's final form

No need to continue the discussion over which is better, a sitting desk or a standing desk. Desks are cancelled. Gaming from a couch? That's dead, too. All lesser modes of gaming are obsolete now that we've seen this gaming bed from Japanese company Bauhutte. There's no need to rise and shine, Doctor Freeman: now you can start shining right from the supine position.

"I wake up and move from my bed to my desk. Why is that so complicated? Gaming beds solve this problem," reads the Google-translated text from the Bauhutte website. "As soon as you get up, you can watch a game or animation and realize a life cycle of falling asleep without difficulty. "

I suspect this translation isn't entirely accurate, but it doesn't matter. I'm sold. You had me at "bed."

(Image credit: Bauhutte)

The gaming bed is really any bed which will fit Bauhutte's variety of bed accessories, such as a small desk surface at the foot wide enough to support a dual monitor setup, a couple of speakers, and twin cupholders. I feel like the controller cozy and headphone rack hanging off the left edge of the bed-desk aren't optimally placed—I'd have to pull myself up into a sitting position and lean really far forward to grab them, and what am I? Some kind of athlete?

(Image credit: Bauhutte)

Luckily, you can accessorize with a four-wheeled 'Energy Wagon' full of drinks and snacks (hopefully a few healthy ones) that can be rolled up right alongside your gaming bed, and there's room enough for your headphones and controller there too, I'd wager. And no, that is no mere blanket. It is a 'gaming blanket,' according to the website. A blanket for gaming.

Meanwhile, an adjustable arm can hold your phone or other mobile device above your head while you lie back in comfort. There's even room on the headboard for an alarm clock so you don't miss any important, early-morning gaming appointments, and there's space for a tube of lotion for... any moisturizing needs you might have.

(Image credit: Bauhutte)

Snark aside, this all looks extremely useful for gamers with mobility issues. And also for anyone who just wants to game while in complete comfort—though I don't see any solutions for bathroom breaks, so you might have to get creative.

If you're not ready to commit to a gaming bed, you can always try Bauhutte's 'gaming camp,' which is a tent-like enclosure you put over your desk "like a hat" and zip up around you, cutting off "unnecessary visibility" and "creating an environment where you can concentrate on one display" and "remain fully locked in and surrounded by your noxious gamer farts." (Okay, that last quote is from me, not the website.)

(Image credit: Bauhutte)

(Image credit: Bauhutte)

And, if you hate furniture but still love lying down, there's the 'gaming theater' for anyone "who mastered a gaming desk." You can project your game on the wall while lying on a cushy urethane floor mat:

(Image credit: Bauhutte)

That's just the tip of the iceberg over at Bauhutte, which provides a number of solutions for people who don't want to sit at a desk while gaming. It looks like you can order just about everything individually to come up with your own optimal configurations, whether you're looking for some new accessibility options or, like me, you just don't want to ever get out of bed in the morning.