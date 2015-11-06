Invisible, Inc DLC to add agents and lengthen campaign

The Contingency Plan expansion for turn-based heist game Invisible, Inc arrives on November 12, adding four new agents, extra side objectives and a mysterious "complication" that promises to lengthen main story campaign. Endless mode is getting ten new levels and two extra starting programs will give you new ways to diddle security systems. Corps will respond with "new guards, new Daemons and new security systems". There's no mention of a price, yet.

Invisible, Inc is one of the best games of 2015. You command a team of spies in a series of procedurally generated stealth missions. Hack terminals, steal data, mug CEOs and use your rogues' varying abilities to get out before you're swamped by guards. Invisible Inc doesn't rely on dice rolls to create tension—you always know what guards can and can't see, what they can do and where they're likely to go next. By discarding the element of luck that so many stealth games rely on, Invisible, Inc becomes an outstanding procedurally generated puzzle game with a great sense of style, as you can see in the new screens below.

This is the latest in a string of top games from Klei, who made Mark of the Ninja and Don't Starve. We can't wait to see what they do next.