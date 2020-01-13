Introducing the new PC Gamer forums

We're launching a new section of PC Gamer today, which long time readers will also recognize as an old one: The PC Gamer forums are back with a fresh look and plenty of open space to stretch out in. Sign up, drop a Big Lebowski quote in your signature, and let's post like it's 1998.

Aside from providing a dedicated place for PC gaming discussion, we're excited to build a resource for PC gamers who need help with hardware troubleshooting, Slay the Spire strats, or anything else. With the combined experience of PC gamer's writers and readers, I'm certain we can figure out any problem that comes our way. (Or if not, we'll offer a sympathetic ear, which I could've used when my CPU cooler inexplicably died.)

Article comments aren't going away, and remain one way to discuss the latest in PC gaming as it happens. But unlike news articles, which accelerate into the past as soon as they're posted, forum threads can remain at the top of the pile for as long as we're all having a good time, providing a stage for long-term discussion and a way to get to know each other. But we don't plan for it to be a walled garden, either, and we hope to bring some of the best forum material onto the site.

Forums can be magical places when the discussion is fruitful, and our fantastic community team and moderators will be keeping them that way. To that end, there are rules, which are roughly the same as our commenting rules: Be constructive, don't be a jerk, and definitely don't try to sell CS:GO hacks.

We'll be using the forums to bring in developer guests, run giveaways, and involve readers in the articles published on PC Gamer. Our first guest, Sunless Skies developer Failbetter Games, is popping in this week, so keep an eye on the Studio Spotlight section. Our first giveaway is for an EPIC Black Edition gaming chair from noblechairs.

For now, you can be among the first to introduce yourself in this thread, and if you want to share something you're excited about or have a question to ask, don't be afraid to start a thread or reply to one.