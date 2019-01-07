Intel's Core i7-8700 processor is $40 off right now

Intel's processors don't go on sale very often, and when they do, the discount is usually minuscule. However, today's sale on the Intel Core i7-8700 isn't bad at all. Right now you can grab one of Intel's best consumer processors for $269.99 from Newegg's eBay Store—a $40 discount from the original MSRP.

The Core i7-8700 is a 65W CPU, with 6 cores, 12 threads, 12MB of cache, and a max turbo frequency of 4.6GHz. It supports up to 64GB of DDR4 memory and 16 PCI Express lanes. It's a great option for a high-end gaming PC, though it can't be overclocked. The unlocked version, which is pricier, was our last-gen pick for the best CPU for gaming. If you don't care about overclocking, this is a good way to save about $100 off the price of an unlocked i7.