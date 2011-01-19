Intel Extreme European Championship to test best StarCraft 2, Counterstrike 1.6 and Quake players

The European leg of the Intel Extreme World Championships is set to kick off tomorrow in Kiev. Three tournaments will pit the best Starcraft 2, Counterstrike 1.6 and Quake players against each other. The winners will gain a place in the Intel Masters V World Championship in Hanover in March, as well as a mighty wad of cash. Read on for details.

Players are competing for a slice of a $79,000 prize pot. Qualifiers for the three tournaments have been sorted into two six-man groups. After a league phase the top three from each group will be entered into the play-offs. Counterstrike players stand to win the most, with a $50,000 top prize. The winners of the Starcraft 2 and Quake will take home $18,000 and $11,000 respectively.

The winners of each competition will go on to the World Championships in Hanover at CeBIT in March. For more information on the competition, check out the Intel Extreme Masters Championship Facebook page . The matches will all be broadcast on ESL TV .