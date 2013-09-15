Indie Dizzy-a-like Spud's Quest is out now

Well this is a pleasant surprise. Spud's Quest - the indie platformer inspired by Dizzy, Metroid, Zelda and the likes - is out now, after clearing its modest £5,000 Kickstarter target last year. You won't need quite as much cash to actually play it (£4.99 will do), and in return you'll get a game that mixes platforming, puzzles, potatoes and other P words in one increasingly delicious-looking stew. Check out a nostalgia-rific trailer beneath the break.

If you like those chippy-tune noises, you can buy Spud's Quest bundled with its soundtrack for another fiver. If/when the game gets greenlit /accepted onto GOG, you'll be given keys for those platforms as well. Not too shabby!