The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing trailer shows the monster slayer's secret: get mad

Don't you hate it when your nightly stroll through a fog-shrouded wood gets interrupted by vampires? Or werewolves? Or whatever those rat-things are? At least it's a good thing you're a professional abomination killer instead of a sniveling peasant, because in The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing , blowing your stack actually lets you hit faster and stronger through special ability combos.

The Incredible Adventures of Mad Helsing comes out later this year from indie Hungarian developer NeoCore Games, who put out King Arthur 2 in 2012. It's an RPG in the same vein as Diablo: action, monsters, loot, and a worship for left click. The studio has more info on its website .