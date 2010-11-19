Impulse throws Thanksgiving sale, STALKER bundle going for $9.99

Impulse are holding a massive Thanksgiving winter sale, with many games selling for half price or less. The standout deal is the STALKER bundle, which comes with the original STALKER: Shadow of Chenobryl and the recent STALKER: Call of Pripyat, going for just under ten dollars. Check out the full list below.
Valid 11/19 - 11/29
- Dawn of Discovery Gold - 50% off
- Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom - 50% off
- Master of Orion I & II- $4.99
- Total Annihilation - $4.99
- Star Trek Online - 50% off
- Laserbrain - 75% off
- Tropico 3 - 75% off
- Imperium Romanum Gold - 75% off
- Grand Ages Rome Gold - 75% off
- Commander: Conquest of the Americas - 35% off
- Hearts of Iron III - 70% off
- Sword of the Stars Complete - 50% off
- Company of Heroes Gold - 50% off
- Dark Void - $9.99
- Flock - $4.99
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Shadow of Chernobyl + Call of Pripyat Bundle -$ 9.99
Valid 11/19 - 11/23
- Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 Uprising and Command & Conquer 4 – All 50% off
The sale is live right now over at the Impulse site.