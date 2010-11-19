Impulse throws Thanksgiving sale, STALKER bundle going for $9.99

Impulse are holding a massive Thanksgiving winter sale, with many games selling for half price or less. The standout deal is the STALKER bundle, which comes with the original STALKER: Shadow of Chenobryl and the recent STALKER: Call of Pripyat, going for just under ten dollars. Check out the full list below.

Valid 11/19 - 11/29



Dawn of Discovery Gold - 50% off



Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom - 50% off



Master of Orion I & II- $4.99



Total Annihilation - $4.99



Star Trek Online - 50% off



Laserbrain - 75% off



Tropico 3 - 75% off



Imperium Romanum Gold - 75% off



Grand Ages Rome Gold - 75% off



Commander: Conquest of the Americas - 35% off



Hearts of Iron III - 70% off



Sword of the Stars Complete - 50% off



Company of Heroes Gold - 50% off



Dark Void - $9.99



Flock - $4.99



S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Shadow of Chernobyl + Call of Pripyat Bundle -$ 9.99



Valid 11/19 - 11/23



Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 Uprising and Command & Conquer 4 – All 50% off



The sale is live right now over at the Impulse site.