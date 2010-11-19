Popular

Impulse throws Thanksgiving sale, STALKER bundle going for $9.99

Stalker Call of Pripyat

Impulse are holding a massive Thanksgiving winter sale, with many games selling for half price or less. The standout deal is the STALKER bundle, which comes with the original STALKER: Shadow of Chenobryl and the recent STALKER: Call of Pripyat, going for just under ten dollars. Check out the full list below.

Valid 11/19 - 11/29

  • Dawn of Discovery Gold - 50% off

  • Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom - 50% off

  • Master of Orion I & II- $4.99

  • Total Annihilation - $4.99

  • Star Trek Online - 50% off

  • Laserbrain - 75% off

  • Tropico 3 - 75% off

  • Imperium Romanum Gold - 75% off

  • Grand Ages Rome Gold - 75% off

  • Commander: Conquest of the Americas - 35% off

  • Hearts of Iron III - 70% off

  • Sword of the Stars Complete - 50% off

  • Company of Heroes Gold - 50% off

  • Dark Void - $9.99

  • Flock - $4.99

  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Shadow of Chernobyl + Call of Pripyat Bundle -$ 9.99

Valid 11/19 - 11/23

  • Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3, Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 Uprising and Command & Conquer 4 – All 50% off

The sale is live right now over at the Impulse site.

Tom Senior

