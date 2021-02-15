Imperator: Rome's 2.0 overhaul makes big changes to UI and warfare

Ancient-era grand strategy game Imperator: Rome's 2.0 update releases on February 16, bringing with it an overhaul of the game's user interface and military system. The new legions and levies systems replace standing armies with levies raised for war, requiring technologies to innovate the idea of standing armies, now called legions.

The update also brings a powerful change to character interactions, allowing Espionage against foreign powers to assess their manpower and treasury counts. Those stats are now hidden by default, unlike in other Paradox grand strategy games. The user interface overhaul is complete, an entirely new UI with a new visual style. The game also now supports nested tooltips, ala Crusader Kings 3.

This 2.0 update comes simultaneous to the release of a DLC pack called Heirs of Alexander. The DLC adds mission trees for Diadochi successors of Alexander the Great, allowing them to war with each other in new ways. It also includes dynamic honors and dishonors for the new legions, as well as a custom designer for the player to create Great Wonders of their own.

Imperator: Rome had a rough reception on launch, and nearly two years later is still overhauling major game systems left and right. Nonetheless, these and past changes have been very well received by the game's community. You can read the full Imperator: Rome 2.0 update patch notes on the Paradox Interactive forums.